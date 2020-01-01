فلامينجو

رسميًا .. فلامنجو يمدد عقد جيسوس لمدة عام إضافي

جيسوس
جيسوس من أبرز المدربين البرتغاليين الحاليين

جدد نادي فلامنجو البرازيلي عقد البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس المدير الفني الحالي للفريق والسابق للهلال السعودي.

جيسوس يعد من المدربين ذو قيمة كبيرة في عالم التدريب في الفترة الحالية لما قدمه مع فلامنجو من تتويج بألقاب عدة خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة.

ومدد فلامنجو عقد جيسوس لمدة عام لينتهي في 2021 بدلًا من نهايته في الموسم الحالي، بسبب انسجامه مع الفريق وتقديم مستويات مميزة.

    وعلق المدير الفني البرتغالي عبر حسابه على "انستجرام": "توصل وكيلي إلى اتفاق مع مجلس إدارة فلامنجو لتجديد عقدي لمدة عام آخر".

    وأضاف مدرب الهلال السابق: "علاقتي قوية بالفريق بأكمله وبجماهير فلامنجو التي لمست قلبي، شكرًا لكم جميعًا وعلى لطفكم ودعمكم".

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Meus representantes chegaram a um acordo hoje com diretoria do @flamengo para renovação de meu contrato por mais um ano. As minhas relações de amizade com todos jogadores, estrutura do clube e Nação Rubro-Negra foram determinantes para tocar meu coração e falaram mais alto em minha decisão. Obrigado a todos pelo carinho, pelo reconhecimento e apoio ao nosso trabalho. #flamengo #crf #gratidao #futebol #naçãorubronegra #venceremosjuntos ... My representatives reached an agreement today with Flamengo's board of directors to renew my contract for another year. My friendly relations with the entire squad, club structure and Flamengo’s fans were decisive to touch my heart and spoke louder in my decision. Thank you all for your kindness and support. #football #soccer #gratitude #wintogether Foto: Alexandre Vidal (CRF)

    وكان جيسوس قد ارتبط بتولي تدريب أكثر من فريق قبل التجديد لفلامنجو، آخرها كان فريق نيوكاسل يونايتد الإنجليزي.

     

