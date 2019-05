رسالة من جاريدو لجمهور العين - تراجع عن إيقاف الثنائي وخطة إنهاء الموسم

my statements for the game on Monday 6-05-2019. Al Hilal - Al Ain. Champions League is always the highest level competition and the players have the maximum motivation to play these games. It is time to have all the components of the team that want to add effort and work to the team. Players must mainly play for themselves, for their future, for their families, for their team, for their club. It's time to fight together. I have recovered Caio and Ruben because they want to work for the team. We must forget the past and get good results in this final season sprint. for that we need all our players united for the same goal. I would like to play with my best players every match. unfortunately we have had many absences due to injuries or sanctions. it is time for all of our important players to be present in each game because it is now when we play the future of the team. my intention is to play with more experienced players because they are the ones that in this type of matches the team needs. Our situation is not positive and in each game we play the whole season so in the field we must fight like lions. I can not say anything to the fans. they are in their right to show disagreement with our performance. I just hope I can dedicate victories in this final sprint. We have two matches in the Champions League and three in the league to achieve our goals. make our fans happy put our club to the height it deserves and be satisfied as a team because we gave it everything in the field. Tomorrow in a very difficult game and in front great rival with great players we can demonstrate our ability and give the first step to finish the season with success. Thank you all very much for your attention. mis declaraciones para el partido de lunes 6-05-2019. Al Hilal - Al Ain. Champions League es siempre la competicion de maximo nivel y los jugadores tienen la maxima motivacion para jugar estos partidos. es el momento de contar con todos los componentes del equipo que quieran sumar esfuerzo y trabajo para el equipo. los jugadores deben principalmente jugar por ellos mismos, por su futuro, por sus familias, por su equipo, por su club. es el momento de luchar

