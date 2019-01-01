بالأرقام| تشاكا يضرب دي خيا في مقتله

الهدف الثاني للسويسري في شباك يونايتد بجميع المواجهات..

فيسبوك تويتر أحمد أباظة

تقدم آرسنال على مانشستر يونايتد بهدف نظيف في شوط اللقاء الأول، ضمن منافسات الأسبوع 30 للبريميرليج.

سجل هذا الهدف السويسري جرانيت تشاكا، ليصبح ثاني أهدافه ضد يونايتد، الذي بات أول فريق يسجل به تشاكا هدفين، والاثنان من خارج المنطقة.

Each of the last three Premier League goals David de Gea has conceded have come from shots outside of the box. Beaten from distance again. 😬 pic.twitter.com/Pd9Jg7p5pK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2019

هذا يعيد الذاكرة إلى آخر 3 أهداف تلقاها ديفيد دي خيا في البريميرليج، وجميعهم من خارج منطقة الجزاء!

Granit Xhaka has scored four league goals in a single season for the first time in his career. A bit of goalkeeping fortune on this one. 👀 pic.twitter.com/c2xdz6KF5M — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2019

كما سجل تشاكا 4 أهداف في البريميرليج هذا الموسم، لأول مرة في مسيرته بأي دوري.

6 - Six of Granit Xhaka's seven Premier League goals for Arsenal have come from outside the box, including both against Man Utd. Swerve. #ARSMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2019

ومن ضمن 7 أهداف سجلهم تشاكا في البريميرليج عموماً، سجل 6 من خارج المنطقة.

Man Utd have conceded the opening goal in an away game under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the first time (10th away game across all competitions). How will they respond? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QvskuG1fMs — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2019

وللمرة الأولى تحت قيادة النرويجي أولي جونار سولشار، يتلقى يونايتد الهدف الأول خارج ملعبه في جميع المسابقات بواقع 10 مباريات.

Man Utd have hit the woodwork twice in a Premier League game for the first time this season. Fred the latest player to rattle the upright. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/j235cqHVMR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2019

وأخيراً، ضرب مانشستر يونايتد العارضة أو القائمين مرتين في تلك المباراة لأول مرة هذا الموسم.