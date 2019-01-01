النتائج المباشرة
بالأرقام| تشاكا يضرب دي خيا في مقتله

الهدف الثاني للسويسري في شباك يونايتد بجميع المواجهات..
تقدم آرسنال على مانشستر يونايتد بهدف نظيف في شوط اللقاء الأول، ضمن منافسات الأسبوع 30 للبريميرليج.

 

سجل هذا الهدف السويسري جرانيت تشاكا، ليصبح ثاني أهدافه ضد يونايتد، الذي بات أول فريق يسجل به تشاكا هدفين، والاثنان من خارج المنطقة.

هذا يعيد الذاكرة إلى آخر 3 أهداف تلقاها ديفيد دي خيا في البريميرليج، وجميعهم من خارج منطقة الجزاء!

كما سجل تشاكا 4 أهداف في البريميرليج هذا الموسم، لأول مرة في مسيرته بأي دوري.

ومن ضمن 7 أهداف سجلهم تشاكا في البريميرليج عموماً، سجل 6 من خارج المنطقة.

وللمرة الأولى تحت قيادة النرويجي أولي جونار سولشار، يتلقى يونايتد الهدف الأول خارج ملعبه في جميع المسابقات بواقع 10 مباريات.

وأخيراً، ضرب مانشستر يونايتد العارضة أو القائمين مرتين في تلك المباراة لأول مرة هذا الموسم.

