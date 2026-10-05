تريفال فالديراس نظرة عامة

Germany player ratings: Wirtz's old face and Klopp's 'toothless' spirit

Jurgen Klopp's experimental Germany side were forced to settle for a frustrating 0-0 Nations League draw against a resilient Greece at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki. The encounter was a masterclass in territorial dominance met by a stubborn defensive wall, with the visitors monopolising the ball to the tune of 70.1% possession and completing a staggering 640 passes compared to Greece's 267.