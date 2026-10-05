تريفال فالديراس نظرة عامة

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Tresoldi opens up on rejecting Klopp amid Germany-Italy dilemma

Germany under-21 striker Nicolo Tresoldi has revealed why he turned down a senior call-up from Jurgen Klopp as his international tug-of-war continues. The 22-year-old forward admitted he remains completely split between representing Germany or Italy, with both Klopp and Azzurri chief Roberto Mancini personally pitching for his allegiance.

N. TresoldiGermany U21
Jürgen Klopp

Klopp hails Germany 'casting' success

Jurgen Klopp has declared his massive 44-player audition a complete success following Germany's goalless Nations League draw against Greece. The national team manager utilised two separate squads across four matches, insisting the experiment provided him with vital fresh options for future challenges.

J. KloppGreece vs Germany
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-GRE-GER

Germany player ratings: Wirtz's old face and Klopp's 'toothless' spirit

Jurgen Klopp's experimental Germany side were forced to settle for a frustrating 0-0 Nations League draw against a resilient Greece at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki. The encounter was a masterclass in territorial dominance met by a stubborn defensive wall, with the visitors monopolising the ball to the tune of 70.1% possession and completing a staggering 640 passes compared to Greece's 267.

Player ratingsGreece vs Germany
المزيد
October 2026
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الترتيبفريقلعبفازتعادلخسرلهعليه+/-نقاطالأداء
1Roma crestRoma54101431113
ت
ف
ف
ف
ف
2Inter Milán crestInter Milán5410158713
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ف
ف
ف
3Lazio crestLazio541083513
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ف
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4Cagliari crestCagliari540152312
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خ
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5AC Milán crestAC Milán5320104611
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Inter de Milán vs Parma - Pronóstico y Apuestas Serie A | 10/10/26
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