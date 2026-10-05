تريفال فالديراس نظرة عامة

Germany under-21 striker Nicolo Tresoldi has revealed why he turned down a senior call-up from Jurgen Klopp as his international tug-of-war continues. The 22-year-old forward admitted he remains completely split between representing Germany or Italy, with both Klopp and Azzurri chief Roberto Mancini personally pitching for his allegiance.
Jurgen Klopp has declared his massive 44-player audition a complete success following Germany's goalless Nations League draw against Greece. The national team manager utilised two separate squads across four matches, insisting the experiment provided him with vital fresh options for future challenges.
Jurgen Klopp's experimental Germany side were forced to settle for a frustrating 0-0 Nations League draw against a resilient Greece at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki. The encounter was a masterclass in territorial dominance met by a stubborn defensive wall, with the visitors monopolising the ball to the tune of 70.1% possession and completing a staggering 640 passes compared to Greece's 267.
Jurgen Klopp's challenging start as Germany manager continued on Sunday as his side were held to a 0-0 draw by a resilient Greece in their UEFA Nations League clash. Despite dominating possession and unleashing 21 shots at the Toumba Stadium, the visitors failed to secure a breakthrough, with a crucial VAR intervention denying them a first-half winner.