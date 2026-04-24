أس ستينفوردي نظرة عامة
الترتيب
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|الترتيب
|فريق
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|له
|عليه
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|نقاط
|الأداء
|1
|Manchester City
|33
|21
|7
|5
|66
|29
|37
|70
|2
|Arsenal
|33
|21
|7
|5
|63
|26
|37
|70
|3
|Manchester United
|33
|16
|10
|7
|58
|45
|13
|58
|4
|Aston Villa
|33
|17
|7
|9
|47
|41
|6
|58
|5
|Liverpool
|33
|16
|7
|10
|54
|43
|11
|55
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
To purchase an official ticket through the club to see Manchester United play at Old Trafford, you must be a member of the club.
There are several levels of memberships, ranging from adult options to those for juniors. Each comes with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased. You can register your interest now for the 2025-26 season.
If you're looking for a unique experience, you can also book premium packages with Seat Unique. These packages start from £149 a person and offer inside perks like complimentary drinks, stadium and museum tours and much more.
Yes, with the new premium packages through Seat Unique, fans can enjoy a host of new stadium tours and experiences at games.
If you're looking for the ultimate package with a tour - including free drinks, premium plush seats, and vouchers for merch, look to book The Seat Unique Experience, which will see you in the most exclusive of experiences as a fan.
Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Manchester United's 2025-26 Premier League campaign, as they are renewed and sold at the end of the last season.
You can, however, sign up for the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.
The best way to travel to Old Trafford is by public transportation, with multiple stops on the Metro Link offering access or proximity to the ground.
Old Trafford station is situated within a five-minute walk of the ground and offers wheelchair-user-friendly access, while stops at the Imperial War Museum and Wharfside are also just a short stroll away.
Be aware that Manchester Piccadilly, the city’s main railway station and hub for travel from London, is an hour-plus walk away from the ground.
The best way to buy cheap Manchester United tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly sections of Old Trafford.
There are no specific special offers or discounts for Manchester United tickets, with prices typically set ahead of the start of the season for fixtures across all competitions. Seniors, children and young adults will pay less than the full price, however, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.