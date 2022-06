نيوكاسل ينافس آرسنال وبايرن ميونخ على مهاجم إسبانيا

Álvaro Morata on his future as Juve won’t trigger the buy option clause from Atletico: “I have quiet a few options. It's not up to me. The good thing is that there are several teams…”. 👀🇪🇸 #Morata



“I would like to be where they love me the most and value me”, Morata added. pic.twitter.com/Ny3QlzOjk9