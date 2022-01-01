مدونة حية

أخبار الانتقالات | عودة غير منتظرة لرونالدو وتشافي يتدخل لحسم صفقة جديدة

تعرف على أخبار الانتقالات اليوم 26 يوليو لأندية ريال مدريد، برشلونة، ليفربول، مانشستر يونايتد، وباقي الفرق الكبرى في أوروبا.

محدث
التعليقات (0)
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2022
Getty

رايو يريد دييجو كوستا

2022-07-26T07:24:04.406Z

يسعى نادي رايو فاييكانو إلى الاستعانة بخدمات دييجو كوستا خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الجارية بعقد لمدة موسم قابل للتمديد لآخر بحسب الصحفي إكرم كونور.

يوفنتوس يحاول التخلص من أرتور!

2022-07-26T07:23:41.688Z

كشف الصحفي الشهير فابريتسيو رومانو أن نادي يوفنتوس يسعى للتخلص من الثنائي أرتور ميلو وآرون رامزي من أجل التعاقد مع ليوناردو باريديس نجم باريس سان جيرمان.

برشلونة يستخدم ورقته الرابحة .. تشافي يتصل بأثبيليكويتا

2022-07-26T07:19:22.221Z

التفاصيل

رونالدو يعود إلى مانشستر يونايتد لكن من أجل التفاوض!

2022-07-26T07:18:56.017Z

التفاصيل

المصري ينفي التعاقد مع أبو جبل .. وصحيفة سعودية: جاباسكي خدع النصر

2022-07-26T07:18:32.399Z

التفاصيل

لشبونة يوضح حقيقة عودة كريستيانو رونالدو

2022-07-26T07:18:10.052Z

التفاصيل

حسموا الصفقة بالفعل؟ برشلونة يعلن عن انتقال كوندي بالخطأ!

2022-07-26T07:17:36.949Z

التفاصيل

رسميًا .. الأهلي يضم مهاجم نيس السابق

2022-07-26T07:17:18.235Z

التفاصيل