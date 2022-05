أخبار الانتقالات | ديباي مقابل ليفاندوفسكي، وحارس مانشستر يونايتد في الطريق لنيوكاسل

Barcelona are working on both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. No doubts on Alonso: he’s set to leave Chelsea but Barça deal depends on final price. 🇪🇸 #FCB



Azpilicueta has a two-year deal bid on the table from Barça, waiting for a meeting with Chelsea to decide his future. pic.twitter.com/0ThYVPhkyB