سجلوا ظلمًا ففتحوا مرماهم أمام الخصم وكافئهم الأخير بتعمد إهدار ركلة جزاء!

Quite the finish to Gaziantep 1-1 Göztepe, think this is it:



⚽️ Visitors score controversially after drop-ball in added time



⚽️ They let hosts score uncontested equaliser



⚽️ Gaziantep then get penalty but miss on purpose as thanks



⚽️ Göztepe relegated pic.twitter.com/4J0oA5uorV