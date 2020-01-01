رسميًا .. فلامنجو يمدد عقد جيسوس لمدة عام إضافي

Meus representantes chegaram a um acordo hoje com diretoria do @flamengo para renovação de meu contrato por mais um ano. As minhas relações de amizade com todos jogadores, estrutura do clube e Nação Rubro-Negra foram determinantes para tocar meu coração e falaram mais alto em minha decisão. Obrigado a todos pelo carinho, pelo reconhecimento e apoio ao nosso trabalho. #flamengo #crf #gratidao #futebol #naçãorubronegra #venceremosjuntos ... My representatives reached an agreement today with Flamengo's board of directors to renew my contract for another year. My friendly relations with the entire squad, club structure and Flamengo’s fans were decisive to touch my heart and spoke louder in my decision. Thank you all for your kindness and support. #football #soccer #gratitude #wintogether Foto: Alexandre Vidal (CRF)

