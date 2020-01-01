رسميًا .. فلامنجو يمدد عقد جيسوس لمدة عام إضافي
جدد نادي فلامنجو البرازيلي عقد البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس المدير الفني الحالي للفريق والسابق للهلال السعودي.
جيسوس يعد من المدربين ذو قيمة كبيرة في عالم التدريب في الفترة الحالية لما قدمه مع فلامنجو من تتويج بألقاب عدة خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة.
ومدد فلامنجو عقد جيسوس لمدة عام لينتهي في 2021 بدلًا من نهايته في الموسم الحالي، بسبب انسجامه مع الفريق وتقديم مستويات مميزة.
وعلق المدير الفني البرتغالي عبر حسابه على "انستجرام": "توصل وكيلي إلى اتفاق مع مجلس إدارة فلامنجو لتجديد عقدي لمدة عام آخر".
وأضاف مدرب الهلال السابق: "علاقتي قوية بالفريق بأكمله وبجماهير فلامنجو التي لمست قلبي، شكرًا لكم جميعًا وعلى لطفكم ودعمكم".
Foto: Alexandre Vidal (CRF)
وكان جيسوس قد ارتبط بتولي تدريب أكثر من فريق قبل التجديد لفلامنجو، آخرها كان فريق نيوكاسل يونايتد الإنجليزي.