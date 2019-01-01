رسميًا | أوبي ميكيل يعلن اعتزاله الدولي
أعلن جون أوبي ميكيل، قائد منتخب نيجيريا، اعتزاله اللعب الدولي بصورة نهائية بعد الحصول على المركز الثالث في أمم أفريقيا.
نيجيريا انتصرت بهدف نظيف على تونس لتحقق المركز الثالث للمرة الثامنة في تاريخها.
وقال ميكيل عبر حسابه بموقع "إنستجرام" مصر البلد التي بدأت فيها مسيرتي الدولية وسوف أنهيها هنا".
وتابع: "أمم أفريقيا هي الأخيرة لي مع المنتخب الوطني وممتن لنيجيريا لمنحي الفرصة لإظهار إمكانياتي".
واختتم: "وصلت لعامي الـ 33 وحان الوقت لترك الفرصة للشباب. أشكر جمهور نيجيريا الذي وقف بجوار في الـ 15 عامًا الماضية".
ميكيل لعب 88 مباراة دولية وسجل 6 أهداف كما حقق بطولة أمم أفريقيا في 2013 بجانب المشاركة في كأس العالم للقارات 2013 وكأس العالم 2014.
وكانت أول مباراة دولية للاعب في مصر ضد زيمبابوي يوم 27 يناير 2006 حينما شارك بديلًا وصنع هدفًا.
