رسميًا .. آرسنال يتعاقد مع جابرييل ويقدمه بطريقة مبتكرة

🔴 ⚪️ 𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝘼𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙡, 𝙂𝙖𝙗𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙡! 🔴 ⚪️ ⁠ ⁠ It's official! Gabriel is a Gunner!⁠ ⁠ #Arsenal #Gunners #Gabriel #COYG #Brazil ⁠

A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Sep 1, 2020 at 8:06am PDT