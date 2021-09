رحيل ميسي وجريزمان وقدوم ديباي ودي يونح .. برشلونة "ينتحر" رياضيًا لإنقاذ اقتصاده!

If we rank clubs from the Big 5 leagues by wage bill, the Premier League has no fewer than 9 of the top 20, though the highest are #FCBarcelona £389m, followed by #PSG £363m, #MCFC £351m, #RealMadrid £332m and #LFC £326m. #FCBayern are the highest German club with £298m. pic.twitter.com/6efYxc7SaU