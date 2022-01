بصعوبة بالغة.. برشلونة يعبر ليناريس في كأس ملك إسبانيا

2054 - Aged 38 years and 244 days, Dani Alves 🇧🇷 will play his first game for @FCBarcelona in all competitions since 22 May 2016 in the Copa del Rey final against Sevilla, when he was 33 years and 16 days old, 2054 days ago. Legend. pic.twitter.com/EZxWOATeIS