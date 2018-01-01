النتائج المباشرة
بالأرقام| ليفربول وكلوب يواصلان كتابة التاريخ الأوروبي

الانتصار الأوروبي الخامس على التوالي في أنفيلد..

حقق ليفربول الإنجليزي فوزاً حاسماً على ضيفه نابولي الإيطالي بهدف نظيف ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة والأخيرة لدور المجموعات بدوري أبطال أوروبا.
 
هذا الفوز منح الريدز المركز الثاني في المجموعة، بفارق الأهداف عن نابولي بعد تساويهما في المواجهات المباشرة، حيث كان الأخير قد فاز في سان باولو 1-0 أيضاً.
 

للمباراة رقم 16 على التوالي، ليفربول لا يخسر بقيادة مدربه الألماني يورجن كلوب على ملعبه أنفيلد في أوروبا، بواقع 13 انتصاراً و3 تعادلات. المجموع هو 19 باحتساب ما قبل كلوب.

 

هذا الفوز أيضاً كان الخامس على التوالي في أنفيلد بالمباريات الأوروبية، وهي مسيرة الفوز الأفضل في تاريخ ليفربول منذ بداية حقبة دوري الأبطال.

 

أخيراً انضم ليفربول إلى قائمة باتت تضم 3 أندية نجحت بالتأهل للأدوار الإقصائية رغم خسارتها لجميع المباريات الثلاث خارج الأرض: هم آرسنال (2001-2002) وسلتيك الاسكتلندي (2006-2007) و(2007-2009).

