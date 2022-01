المصائب لا تأتي فرادى .. وفاة والد حارس مرمى كوت ديفوار

📹 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒: 🇨🇮 2-2 🇸🇱



Goals galore in Douala as Alhaji Kamara score a dramatic equalizer to seal a well-earned point for the Leone Stars 🌟



A quick recap on how the #CIVSLE went down! 🔁#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | @Football2gether pic.twitter.com/8ZCEJDyMPT