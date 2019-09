Thanks God for everything that you’re doing in my life! Now its time to represent @alahliclub.sa, one giant club with a special, fanatic and passionate supporters! Im sure that together we will achieve our objectives! Thanks all my staff @un1que_football for the great work on this deal, specially to @nick.arcuri76 and my brother @luizcardosoo that made this dream come true. Lets go 👊🏽💪🏽 أنا الآن واحد منكم.. في معقل الأسود! 🦁💚

