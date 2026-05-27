Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts of Haiti's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a server in Haiti and follow the action on Tele Haiti.
Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Haiti?
In Haiti, soccer fans have great options to follow the tournament through a mix of public national broadcasting and premium television services.
Here is exactly how you can catch the action:
- Free-to-Air TV:TNH (Télévision Nationale d'Haïti), the national public broadcaster, will provide free terrestrial coverage. They are slated to broadcast major fixtures, ensuring that key games and top international matchups are accessible to everyone across the country for free.
- Pay TV & Cable: For comprehensive coverage of the expanded 104-match tournament, the official broadcast rights are held by Tele Haiti. These networks will carry the games live, complete with dedicated sports commentary, pre-match analysis, and studio shows.
- Live Streaming: If you prefer to watch on a smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, subscribers to Tele Haiti can stream the matches live via their respective digital applications and online platforms.