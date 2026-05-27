Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Ghana's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a server in Ghana, which will give you access to local broadcast channels including GTV.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Ghana?

In Ghana, soccer fans will have comprehensive coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup through a combination of premium satellite television and national public broadcasting.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: