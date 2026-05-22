Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts from abroad using a VPN, connect to an Australian server and stream World Cup matches for free on SBS.





Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV rights

In Australia, the exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup belong entirely to SBS.

Unlike some previous tournaments where rights were split with paid services like Optus Sport, SBS has secured the rights for the entire expanded tournament and will be keeping it completely free-to-air.

Here is exactly how you can watch the tournament in Australia:

Television & Streaming

SBS & SBS VICELAND: All 104 matches will be broadcast live and free across the SBS television network.

SBS On Demand: Every single match will be simulcast live on their free digital streaming platform. The app and website will also feature full match replays, mini-matches (30-minute condensed versions), and shorter highlight packages.

Because the rights are completely exclusive to a free-to-air network, football fans in Australia will not need to pay for any subscription service to catch every moment of the 2026 World Cup.