موعد مباراة ليفربول وفياريال في دوري أبطال أوروبا 2021-22 والقنوات الناقلة

✈️ 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧! ✈️



All tickets for Anfield have now been sold out.



𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙪𝙚𝙩𝙨 💛!



If you would like to join our waiting list in case there are any withdrawals from the trip, here is the link → https://t.co/2mgD2t7La5