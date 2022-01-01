أخبار الانتقالات | عودة غير منتظرة لرونالدو وتشافي يتدخل لحسم صفقة جديدة

كشف الصحفي الشهير فابريتسيو رومانو أن نادي يوفنتوس يسعى للتخلص من الثنائي أرتور ميلو وآرون رامزي من أجل التعاقد مع ليوناردو باريديس نجم باريس سان جيرمان.

Official Juventus statement now announce Paul Pogba's injury to lateral meniscus, new medical tests to follow - he's not traveling with the squad to Dallas 🇫🇷 #Juventus



Juve are trying to find solutions for Arthur and Ramsey in order to open talks with PSG for Leandro Paredes.