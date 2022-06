أخبار الانتقالات | سواريز يعرض نفسه على يوفنتوس، وإريكسن هدف مانشستر يونايتد

Official. Fiorentina won’t trigger the buy option for Lucas Torreira from Arsenal, no agreement on €15m fee to be paid within today. ⛔️🇺🇾 #AFC



“I’m sad - I did my best to stay here but someone didn’t want…”, Torreira says.



He’s now back at Arsenal, out of contract in 2023. pic.twitter.com/qddRLYi4Ol