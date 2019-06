تيرشتيجن إلى سيليسين: سأفتقدك يا صديقي

A serious professional, good teammate and friend. I enjoyed working together these past 3 years with you Jasper, always hard work and successful memories. Good luck with your new challenge and I look forward to playing against you next season. Fuerte abrazo @jaspercillessen ! 👊🏻

A post shared by Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) on Jun 26, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT