بالأرقام| ليفربول وكلوب يواصلان كتابة التاريخ الأوروبي

الانتصار الأوروبي الخامس على التوالي في أنفيلد..

حقق ليفربول الإنجليزي فوزاً حاسماً على ضيفه نابولي الإيطالي بهدف نظيف ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة والأخيرة لدور المجموعات بدوري أبطال أوروبا.

هذا الفوز منح الريدز المركز الثاني في المجموعة، بفارق الأهداف عن نابولي بعد تساويهما في المواجهات المباشرة، حيث كان الأخير قد فاز في سان باولو 1-0 أيضاً.

16 - @LFC are still unbeaten in 16 home games in Europe with Jürgen Klopp (13 wins, 3 draws) and in their last 19 European home games in total. Anfield. #LIVNAP pic.twitter.com/fbJKYUIVO2 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 11, 2018

للمباراة رقم 16 على التوالي، ليفربول لا يخسر بقيادة مدربه الألماني يورجن كلوب على ملعبه أنفيلد في أوروبا، بواقع 13 انتصاراً و3 تعادلات. المجموع هو 19 باحتساب ما قبل كلوب.

Liverpool qualify for the @ChampionsLeague round of 16 thanks to their 5th successive win at Anfield in the competition - their best run at home since the CL was introduced.



👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TrL5ixRJXg — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 11, 2018

هذا الفوز أيضاً كان الخامس على التوالي في أنفيلد بالمباريات الأوروبية، وهي مسيرة الفوز الأفضل في تاريخ ليفربول منذ بداية حقبة دوري الأبطال.

Only three teams have qualified for the Champions League last 16 having lost all three of their away matches in the group stage:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal (2001-02)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Celtic (2006-07)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Celtic (2007-08)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool (2018-19)



There must be something in the water. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ozXKBlI0wq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 11, 2018

أخيراً انضم ليفربول إلى قائمة باتت تضم 3 أندية نجحت بالتأهل للأدوار الإقصائية رغم خسارتها لجميع المباريات الثلاث خارج الأرض: هم آرسنال (2001-2002) وسلتيك الاسكتلندي (2006-2007) و(2007-2009).