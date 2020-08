❌ Dear all, As you know, it is not my habit to pay attention to what is said in the media, and to waste my time and energy commenting or reading the latest rumors. However, I will make an exception this time. A lot of totally unfounded writings have polluted my daily life for the past few days. « Anice Badri wants to leave », « Badri's agent contacts Esperance », « Badri feels bad » : the media are imaginative day after day. I am taking my time today to deny these rumors once and for all. I never wanted to leave Ittihad, I feel very good here and my agent never contacted Esperance or any other clubs. This is all wrong and never happened ! The interruption related to Covid 19, a few physical problems and a complicated sporting situation were not my best allies to start my adventure within the Ittihad institution. But as you know, I'm not the type to give up and by dint of hard work, seriousness and selflessness, it will be successful. From my first club to my success in the national team, nothing has been easy but I have always succeeded by not giving up. Every second, I think about the complicated situation our club is going through. At each training session, I give and will continue to give my best to perform well in matches. I missed the game against Al Ahli due to a small injury. I am now ready and at the coach's disposal to play the next 6 finals. The stakes are high. You can count on my total involvement to help our dear club to get out of this bad patch. The future will be brighter inshallah. Proud to be a Tiger ! ❤️🐅 Anice Badri

