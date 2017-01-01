Legendary Indonesian goalkeeper Huda passes away following tragic mid-game collision

12:43 Share Close

Persela Lamongan are mourning the loss of a club stalwart following confirmation that he lost his life during a meeting with Semen Padang

Indonesian football has been rocked by the news that Persela Lamongan goalkeeper Choirul Huda has passed away following a mid-game collision.

The 38-year-old collapsed towards the end of the first-half in a meeting with Semen Pedang following a coming together with team-mate Ramon Rodrigues and Pedang attacker Marcel Sacramento.

Having left his line to block the ball, Huda lost consciousness inside his penalty area.

Medical staff rushed to his aid and quickly escorted him from the field on a stretcher and to a local hospital.

Persela coach Aji Santoso confirmed after the game, though, that Huda had sadly lost his life.

INNALILLAHI WAINNA ILAIHI ROJIUN



SELAMAT JALAN CAP CHOIRUL HUDA

THE REAL LEGEND OF PERSELA#riphuda pic.twitter.com/SnuiddqdUo — PerselaFC (@PerselaFC) October 15, 2017

He told reporters: “All of the players finished the game and went to the hospital, where it was announced that Choirul Huda had died.

“The loss of Choirul Huda has hit us all hard. We did not have time to a see a doctor, only to see his body.”

Dr Zaki Mubarok, of the Dr Soegiri Lamongan General Hospital, later announced that Huda had died as result of head and neck trauma.

He said: "He passed away because collision in the head and behind the neck.”

Huda is a legendary figure in Lamongan, having spent his entire playing career with Persela.

A home-town boy, he made his debut in 1999 and was a regular throughout his time with the club.